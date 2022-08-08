Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives $1,446.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,446.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,370 ($16.79) to GBX 1,320 ($16.17) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,480 ($18.14) to GBX 1,460 ($17.89) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,320 ($16.17) to GBX 1,250 ($15.32) in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $13.25 on Monday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $23.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

