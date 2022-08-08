AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Downgraded by Panmure Gordon to Hold

Panmure Gordon lowered shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AO World from GBX 59 ($0.72) to GBX 40 ($0.49) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOWDF opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. AO World has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.27.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

