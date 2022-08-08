Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Performance

AIV traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,045,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,812. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.11. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 27,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Further Reading

