APENFT Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. APENFT has a market cap of $182.34 million and $33.98 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APENFT has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APENFT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,974.87 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003852 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00132106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00036125 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00069051 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg.

APENFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.