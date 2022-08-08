AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading Up 9%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) was up 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.51 and last traded at $39.73. Approximately 37,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,391,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.
AppLovin Stock Up 10.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -211.58, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07.
Insider Activity at AppLovin
In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
