AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading Up 9%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) was up 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.51 and last traded at $39.73. Approximately 37,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,391,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Up 10.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -211.58, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.07.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.21. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $625.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.