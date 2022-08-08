Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

APRE stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 54,866 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that target DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is ATRN-119, an oral ATR inhibitor that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.