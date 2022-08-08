ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ABIO stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $34.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ARCA biopharma news, insider Fund Lp Funicular acquired 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,065.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,495,189 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,934.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 161,734 shares of company stock worth $372,876 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.