Arcona (ARCONA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.67 Million

Arcona (ARCONA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last week, Arcona has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Arcona has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $17,650.00 worth of Arcona was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcona coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 151% against the dollar and now trades at $468.58 or 0.01965387 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014540 BTC.
About Arcona
Arcona’s total supply is 16,696,707 coins and its circulating supply is 15,335,470 coins. The official website for Arcona is www.arcona.io/index.html. Arcona’s official Twitter account is @arconametaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcona is https://reddit.com/r/arcona.
Arcona Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Arcona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcona and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.