Arianee Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,269.00 (ARIA20)

Arianee (ARIA20) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Arianee coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arianee has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Arianee has a market capitalization of $9.54 million and $1,269.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 187% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.33 or 0.01893061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Arianee Coin Profile

Arianee was first traded on May 16th, 2019. Arianee’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,653,505 coins. The Reddit community for Arianee is https://reddit.com/r/Arianee. Arianee’s official Twitter account is @ArianeeProject.

Buying and Selling Arianee

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arianee project is an independent, participative – organization whose mission is to build a global standard for the digital certification of valuable objects by promoting and supporting the adoption of the Arianee protocol. Arianee is building perpetual relationships between brands and owners, made of trust, respect and transparency. It believes in giving the power back to consumers. It believes in openness and decentralization. “

