Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s previous close.

AX.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.31.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance

AX.UN stock traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 332,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$10.91 and a 52 week high of C$13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

In related news, Director Salim Manji purchased 10,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,315,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,975,283.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,210 shares of company stock valued at $118,881.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

