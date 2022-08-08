Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s previous close.
AX.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.31.
AX.UN stock traded up C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$11.72. The stock had a trading volume of 332,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 52 week low of C$10.91 and a 52 week high of C$13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.52.
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
