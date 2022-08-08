Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Down to $42.32

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.32, but opened at $41.41. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $41.60, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average is $39.25.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 165.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

