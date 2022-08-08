AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Trading Down 4.2%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 10,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,267,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 214.60%. On average, analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Once Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 60.3% during the second quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 77,563 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

