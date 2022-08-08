ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 44,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,944. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 725.68 and a beta of 1.31. ATI has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. ATI had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATI will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ATI from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.14.

In related news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ATI by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ATI during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000.

About ATI

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.