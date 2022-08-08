ATI (NYSE:ATI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATI. Wolfe Research raised ATI from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ATI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Trading Down 3.0 %

ATI traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,944. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. ATI has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $30.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $959.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.33 million. ATI had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ATI will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Karl D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ATI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 117,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ATI by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Insurance Co. acquired a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter worth $228,000.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.