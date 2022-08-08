Atlas Protocol (ATP) Achieves Market Cap of $398,443.32

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $398,443.32 and $26,521.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000075 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 156.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.28 or 0.01909864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00014894 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

