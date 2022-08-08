Aurora (AOA) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.83 Million

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aurora has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $84,640.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,913.10 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00176190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00132034 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00035869 BTC.

About Aurora

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io.

Buying and Selling Aurora

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

