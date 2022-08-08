Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI) Announces Final Dividend of $0.14

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited (ASX:AFI – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Australian Foundation Investment Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Profile

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia and New Zealand. It invests in value stocks of companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index. It invests in companies across diversified industries.

