AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Position Raised by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 284.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $15.86 on Monday, hitting $2,211.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,531. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,503.30 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,119.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,033.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hannasch bought 133 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

