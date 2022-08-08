Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Volume Hits $958.93 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $28.81 or 0.00120202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $8.20 billion and $958.93 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00022807 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000629 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001517 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00273083 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00038776 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00009215 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 284,477,171 coins. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
