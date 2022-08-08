Avalara’s (AVLR) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $93.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $118.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.35.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara Trading Down 3.8 %

Avalara stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.90. 1,883,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,868. Avalara has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,738,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $4,933,800 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalara

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 65.0% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,709,000 after purchasing an additional 786,996 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 51.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,597,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,937,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,794,000 after acquiring an additional 66,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avalara by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,661 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 8.4% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,627,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 126,366 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.