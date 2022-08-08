Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) fell 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.38. 5,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 624,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Transactions at Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 106.75% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $39,457.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at $623,754.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel R. Hart sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,749.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,104.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $39,457.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,754.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,196 shares of company stock worth $1,304,059. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 3.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.