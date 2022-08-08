Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.34 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.
Axos Financial Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:AX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,103. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,098.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AX. B. Riley dropped their price target on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
Axos Financial Company Profile
Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Axos Financial (AX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.