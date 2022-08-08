Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.34 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Axos Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,103. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,098.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,666,000 after buying an additional 170,470 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,792,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,728,000 after acquiring an additional 80,806 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,977,000 after acquiring an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 267.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 25,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Axos Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 692,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AX. B. Riley dropped their price target on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

