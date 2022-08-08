AXPR (AXPR) Price Up 12.6% This Week

AXPR (AXPR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $68,158.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXPR coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AXPR has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,938.12 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00132451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035762 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00068471 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire. AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official.

AXPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

