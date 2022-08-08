BaaSid (BAAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.96 Million

BaaSid (BAAS) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BaaSid has a total market cap of $4.96 million and approximately $101,223.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BaaSid alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,931.87 or 0.99975090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004173 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002136 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00132118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00035722 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00068978 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid (CRYPTO:BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BaaSid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BaaSid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BaaSid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.