Ball (NYSE:BALL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BALL. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.94 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.
Ball Stock Performance
BALL opened at $56.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Ball has a 12 month low of $55.49 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.27.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
