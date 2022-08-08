Ball (NYSE:BALL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BALL. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.94 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.63.

BALL opened at $56.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Ball has a 12 month low of $55.49 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.27.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

