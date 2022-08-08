bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Hits $8.21

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.21 or 0.00034442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a total market cap of $147,700.38 and approximately $17.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, bAlpha has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,822.08 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004207 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00131978 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00035821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00068890 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

bAlpha Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

