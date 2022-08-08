Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 293,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,142 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $12,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,413,000 after acquiring an additional 150,246 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 194.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $38.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.