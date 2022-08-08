Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 315.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61,605 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $91.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.