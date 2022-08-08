Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $7.34 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.92.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $334.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.88 and a 200-day moving average of $323.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

