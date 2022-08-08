Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $8.70 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 28.9% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Linde by 17.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $939,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Linde by 14.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Linde by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $301.97 on Monday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $265.12 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $296.43 and a 200-day moving average of $303.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.86.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

