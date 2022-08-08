Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86,989 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.06% of ON Semiconductor worth $15,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 0.5 %

ON opened at $67.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.60. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.82.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

