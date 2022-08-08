Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 5,032 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,914 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.36% of Deckers Outdoor worth $27,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 571,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,169,000 after purchasing an additional 206,161 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,435,000 after purchasing an additional 135,837 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,045,000 after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 275,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,923,000 after purchasing an additional 64,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 232,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,047,000 after purchasing an additional 49,403 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $317.32 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $273.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.02.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.00.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading

