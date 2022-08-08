Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,095,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,987 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.15% of PPL worth $31,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in PPL by 12.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in PPL by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 47,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 20.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PPL by 36.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 54,043 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. PPL’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $705,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,404 shares of company stock valued at $914,702 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

