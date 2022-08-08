Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 82,245 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,245 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cerner in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Cerner by 78.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Cerner in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Monday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

