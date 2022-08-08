Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,151 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDT. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,379. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

