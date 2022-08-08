Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Up 0.5 %

About Brookfield Infrastructure

NASDAQ:BIPC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 32.76.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.