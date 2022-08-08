Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $15.75 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,482 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $15,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,379,277,000 after acquiring an additional 859,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,438,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115,081 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,671,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,131,000 after acquiring an additional 673,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,482,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,472,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,501,000 after acquiring an additional 631,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

SU stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.38. 141,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,081,053. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3623 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

