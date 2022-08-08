Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 38,614 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PBA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

PBA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 16,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.08%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

