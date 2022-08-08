Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,098 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Bank of America by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,329,000 after acquiring an additional 822,090 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 269,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,636,395. The company has a market capitalization of $271.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

