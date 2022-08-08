Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications makes up approximately 1.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Rogers Communications worth $18,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCI. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 12.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,574,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $89,015,000 after acquiring an additional 179,900 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 10.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 13.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 24.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,061,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $173,465,000 after purchasing an additional 592,777 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.67.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3884 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.00%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.