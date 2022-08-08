Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 1,507 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,832,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

EL stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $272.36. 10,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $97.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.