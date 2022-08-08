Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 4,246 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,990 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $114.87. The company had a trading volume of 34,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,636. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE



NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

