Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 665 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

MCD traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $258.19. 9,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.74. The firm has a market cap of $190.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.19.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

