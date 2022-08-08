Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Sells 7,502 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. decreased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,079,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,722,000 after purchasing an additional 95,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 35.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEP shares. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 1.8 %

BEP traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.97. 6,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,943. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.