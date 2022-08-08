Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

OZK stock opened at $40.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 146,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Bank OZK by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 67,870 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Bank OZK by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

