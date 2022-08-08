Bao Finance Price Reaches $0.0001 (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $37,904.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 31.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 251.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.03 or 0.02117812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014532 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bao Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

