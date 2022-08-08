Barclays Increases Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $55.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TWST. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TWST traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.09. 13,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. Twist Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 112.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $34,058.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $306,741.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,731.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $34,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,581 shares of company stock worth $654,504 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 430.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

