Barings BDC (BBDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Barings BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $9.94 on Monday. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter worth about $117,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

