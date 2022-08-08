Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.00

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Beach Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

