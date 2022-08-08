Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stephens from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BECN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.97. 3,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,214. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.85. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 103,931 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,843,495.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,193.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth $92,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

